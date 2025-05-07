Shakira marks two decades of 'Hips Don’t Lie' with showstopping performance

Shakira delivered an unforgettable performance on the 20th anniversary of her chart-topping single Hips Don’t Lie.

Marking two decades after her Grammy-nominated hit release, the Waka Waka singer reunited with Wyclef Jean on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Lighting up the Tuesday, May 6 episode of the late-night show, which featured guests Nate Bargatze and Lorraine Bracco, Shakira and Jean closed the night with a sizzling surprise performance.

The age-defying songstress wowed the crowd in a red sheer cutout dress, while Jean kept it cool in a crisp white hat.

Joined by a troupe of dancers and live musicians, the duo delivered a fiery rendition of their hit in a dramatic sand-filled arena.

For the unversed, Hips Don’t Lie was released in February 2006 as a part of Shakira’s 2005 album, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2, reissue.

Blending fuses pop with Colombian cumbia and folklore, Shakira and Jean, 55, secured the top spot on Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, making it the duo’s first-ever collaboration to top the chart on June 17, 2006.

It also topped the Hot Latin Songs and Pop Airplay charts, hitting No. 1 in dozens of countries worldwide.