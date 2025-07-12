Ozzy Osbourne is ‘not dying’

Kelly Osbourne on Ozzy Osbourne's 'dying' rumours

Kelly Osbourne is speaking out firmly against false rumors about her father, Ozzy Osbourne’s health, and shutting down misleading claims spreading online.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 11, Kelly addressed a viral clip that she said falsely uses artificial intelligence to mimic her father’s voice.

“So, there’s this video going around on social media, and it’s supposed to be my dad, but it’s AI,” she began, explaining that the video uses a voice made to sound like Ozzy’s in a dramatic narration.

“And it has a voice like my dad’s David Attenborough or something. And it starts out saying, ‘I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die.’ What the f--- is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this?”

She was quick to set the record straight. “He’s not dying,” Kelly said bluntly.

“Yes, he has Parkinson’s, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he’s not dying. What is wrong with you?”

The AI-generated video also referenced a long-discussed suicide pact between Ozzy and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, a topic Sharon previously mentioned in her 2007 memoir Survivor: My Story – The Next Chapter.

At the time, Sharon said that if either of them were suffering from an irreversible illness like dementia, they would consider assisted suicide in Switzerland.

The subject resurfaced in a 2023 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, where their son Jack brought it up again.

During the episode, Jack asked if euthanasia was still part of their plan. Sharon laughed and responded, “Do you think that we’re gonna suffer?”

When Jack added, “Aren’t we already all suffering?” she replied, “Yes, we all are, but I don’t want it to actually hurt, as well. Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya.”

But on July 11, Kelly addressed that topic again, calling out how it’s being taken out of context and used in new rumors.

“Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact. That was bulls--- my mom said to get attention one time,” she said. “And my dad’s not dying. Stop.”

Her message was clear, Ozzy may be living with Parkinson’s, but he’s still very much alive, and she’s had enough of the fear-mongering and sensationalism.