'The Chainsmokers' release long-awaited single as they kick off 'fresh chapter'

'The Chainsmokers' went on hiatus in 2020 for two years

The Chainsmokers, globally acclaimed artists, have finally released their much-anticipated song.

Consisting of two DJ’s Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, the popular production duo rose to fame in 2014 with their breakthrough song, #Selfie.

The pop-duo unexpectedly went on a two-year hiatus in February 2020. They did not split, rather they took a break from social media to focus on a new chapter in their music.

Alex and Drew made a comeback in 2022 with a new album named, "So Far So Good."

And now they have officially dropped their new single White Wine & Adderall in collaboration with Beau Nox. It is a bold and persistent soundtrack that highlights the fresh chapter in their evolving music.

Even though, the two had already performed the song at shows globally and so the audience’s response to it made them clear that the track needs to come out.

While sharing the making of the song, Pall and Taggart opened, “It took a whole day to get the main three lines of this song. We sat with the incredible Beau Nox, scratching our heads and left the session, ultimately thinking nothing would come from the tiny hook we had written.”

“A few hours later, it was hitting pretty hard”, the said.

The Chainsmokers popular songs include Don’t Let Me Down, Something Just Like This, Roses, and Closer.