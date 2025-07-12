Justin Bieber can’t get enough of Hailey Bieber's Mallorca vacation

Justin Bieber shares surprising update of Hailey after 'Swag' release

Justin Bieber is head over heels for his wife Hailey, as he recently shared her images following the release of his seventh studio album, Swag.

The 31-year-old singer, who shares a son, Jack Blues, with the beauty mogul, expressed his admiration for Hailey as she promoted her skincare brand, Rhode.

On Friday, July 11, the Baby hitmaker reposted pictures of his wife on Instagram Stories.

In the image, Hailey, 28, is seen wearing a white and yellow swimsuit while sunbathing by the sea on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Expressing his excitement, he captioned the post, “F**kkkkkkkkkkkk”.

The post was originally shared by Rhode’s official Instagram, where the carousel of images featured the American model promoting her new product.

“A week in Mallorca with HB,” the caption read.

This comes shortly after the Never Say Never singer released his new studio album, Swag, on Friday, July 11, following a four-year hiatus.

Notably, the Canadian hitmaker opens up about his relationship with Hailey in several tracks on the album.

In the single Go Baby, he refers to his wife, singing, “That's my baby, she's iconic, iPhone case, lip gloss on it / And, oh my days, she keeps 'em talkin' / It's comedy, just block it, oh, my baby.”

Meanwhile, in his another track, Walking Away, the STAY singer addresses divorce rumours, declaring, “Baby, I ain’t walking away.”

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son, Jack, in August 2024.