John Legend, Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna arranges date night for couple

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend daughter Luna, 9, arrange date for parents

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed a sweet date night at home this week, thanks to their daughter Luna’s thoughtful planning.

On July 10, Teigen shared a glimpse into the special evening on Instagram, revealing that 9-year-old Luna had organized a full dinner experience for her parents, complete with a personalized menu from her very own “Rainbow Cafe.”

The menu included fresh fruit, salad, Kraft macaroni and cheese, branzino, and a variety of dessert choices.

Adding to the charm, Luna recruited her 2-year-old brother Wren to help serve dessert. The siblings brought out an ice cream cake made with yellow cake and topped with chocolate frosting to finish the night on a sweet note.

“She is everything I ever was as a little girl but ten million times better,” Teigen wrote in the caption, clearly touched by her daughter’s creativity and care.

Teigen and Legend share four children, Luna, Miles, 7, and two toddlers — Esti and Wren, both 2.

The cookbook author previously opened up about the balancing act of parenting a big family.

Speaking to PEOPLE in August 2023, she reflected on the challenges of making sure her older children still feel seen amid the demands of caring for younger ones.

“For me, the hardest part is making sure the older ones feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies,” she said.

“There’s a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you’re coddling these two little babies and they’re not getting enough. I think any parent of multiple kids can understand that you want to make sure they still feel loved.”

The at-home date night not only gave Teigen and Legend a moment to relax, but also showed how their growing kids are learning to express love and togetherness in their own unique ways.