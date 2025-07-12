Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce might not make it to the aisle after new claims

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may not be headed down the aisle, at least according to new claims emerged in the wake of rampant engagement rumours.

While fans have been eagerly awaiting wedding bells from the power couple, one astrologer has cast doubt on their future together.

Mark Du Boise, a self-proclaimed "world’s best" astrologer, claims that the Cruel Summer hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are simply not meant to be.

"Taylor’s troubled. She’s a sun-moon quincunx. It's hard astrology. I don't think anyone is going to last with her," he declared.

Divulging his star-powered insights, Du Boise explained that the couple’s astrological charts don’t align.

The 14-time Grammy winner, a Sagittarius with a Cancer moon, is torn between her adventurous, free-spirited nature and her deep emotional needs. That mix, he claims, can lead to inner conflict and restlessness in long-term relationships.

On the other hand, the NFL star—a Libra with a Sagittarius moon—exudes charm and seeks balance and harmony. This astrological combo, according to Du Boise, may also indicate a reluctance to commit fully to long-term emotional ties.

It’s a bold claim that certainly stirred the pot among Swifties. However, based on the couple’s recent public appearances, Taylor and Travis, both 35, seem far from parting ways anytime soon.

Setting aside fan theories about the three-time Super Bowl champion secretly popping the question, the two appear genuinely smitten with each other.

Travis has gone all-in supporting the pop icon, flying across continents to attend her shows. In return, Taylor has made time to cheer him on at his games and often spotted celebrating with his family and teammates.

And while speculation swirled early in their relationship that they might not last a year, the couple has since shut down the critics, spending nearly two years in the spotlight together, with their second anniversary now on the horizon.