Brad Pitt ‘yearns’ to reunite with Angelina Jolie’s children

Brad Pitt reconnects with children amid legal feud with former wife

Brad Pitt is reportedly “desperate” to reconnect with his twin children, Knox and Viivienne, amid ongoing legal turmoil with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Hollywood icon, who shares six children with Jolie, 50 – including twins Vivienne and Knox – is said to be eager to reunite with them.

A source close to the matter told Dailymail, “Brad’s desperate to give it one final shot to get together with them and make amends, even though he knows the chance they’ll agree to spend time with him is remote to say the least. So far there’s been no word back from the twins or their reps.”

Another insider shared that the Fight Club actor has accepted the harsh reality of his separation from the Maria actress, but still holds out hope when it comes to his children.

“Brad is a family man. Now that he and Angie are at odds, and have for years, he has accepted that is the way it is going to be with her,” the source said. “But when it comes to their children, he will always want to be an anchor in their lives. He doesn't want to give up, he's not that kind of guy, he's not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually.”

The Troy star reportedly sees a “glimmer of hope”, as Knox, 17, has not removed “Pitt” from his surname.

However, Vivienne, also 17, changed her last name to Jolie last year.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith duo confirmed their relationship in 2005 and welcomed their twins in July 2008.

Notably, the former power couple tied the knot in August 2014 and was officially divorced in 2024.

For the unversed, Angelina and Brad are currently embroiled in a legal dispute over the French winery, Château Miraval.