Adam Levine says 'no' to new ink: 'This hurts badly'

Adam Levine has hinted that he might be done getting tattoos after a particularly painful session.

In a recent interview with Today.com, the 46-year-old singer revealed that his latest tattoo, a refresh on his left arm sleeve, was a challenging experience. "I covered up my sleeve with another sleeve. Who does that? What is wrong with me? Psychotic," Levine joked.

The charismatic frontman of Maroon 5, admitted that getting fresh tattoos is "fun," but the overall process is "painful." After his latest session, he decided that he's "kind of done with the pain."

"Now, I've softened. Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, 'This hurts so badly.' Like, 'What’s wrong?' We're done," he said.

When asked about his favorite tattoo, Levine found it difficult to choose just one. However, he ultimately revealed that his favorite tattoos are the ones on his hands, which spell out "true love" across his fingers.

This choice is surprising, given that Levine previously stated in a 2013 interview with People magazine that his hands were off-limits for tattoos.

"I don't do below the waist. You can't do the hands, that's sacred too, that's what you make things with, I'm tied to my hands. I just can't do hands," he said at the time.

Despite potentially being done with tattoos, Levine and Maroon 5 are on the brink of releasing their new album Love Is Like on August 15.

He first teased new music in April, expressing his excitement about the upcoming album and tour. "I’m really excited about it. An album is coming over the summer, non-specifically around the summertime. And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish," he said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.