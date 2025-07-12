John Goodman breaks silence on Roseanne Barr rift after years of silence

John Goodman breaks silence on Roseanne Barr Rrft after years of silence

John Goodman just shared that it's been about seven or eight years since he last spoke to Roseanne Barr.

The two were once TV’s most iconic duo, working side by side on Roseanne from the late '80s to its short return in 2018. But ever since ABC pulled the plug on the reboot following Roseanne’s controversial tweets, they’ve had zero contact.

After the show got cancelled, The Conners was born and John carried it forward without her.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’d rather doubt if she wants to talk to me. We haven’t talked for about seven or eight years.

“I didn’t think [the Roseanne reboot] was going to go beyond the initial five or six episodes. I thought it’d be a one-off thing, and then we got picked up, and Roseanne got fired. I thought that was it, and as soon as they dismissed the cast, I picked up Righteous Gemstones. Then we got to do the show again as The Conners. I didn’t know how long it would last, but I sure enjoyed it while I was there.”

Even though things are tense between them now, John said they clicked right away when they first started filming Roseanne back in 1988.

He said: “We hit it off from jump street. She made me laugh, and I made her laugh, and wow, it was so much fun. We’d get so many viewers for the show back then - 20, 30 million people. Things are so different now, but it was a special time.”

However, John also got real about the hip injury he sustained earlier this year, while shooting Alejandro Iñárritu’s new comedy with Tom Cruise.