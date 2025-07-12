Hailey, Justin Bieber’s rare gesture reveals truth about their relationship

Amid rampant troubled marriage rumours, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey gave a befitting response to the haters with a telling gesture.

Promoting his new album Swag with a sweet family photoshoot, the singer twinned with his wife in matching outfits.

Notorious for his "weird" dressing sense, often in stark contrast to Hailey’s high-fashion looks, this rare appearance of the couple came as a perfect way to debunk the swirling rumours.

In one of the images, the Baby hitmaker and his wife both wear white tank tops: a racerback style for the pop icon and a spaghetti-strap version for the beauty brand owner.

Hailey cradles their son, who is also dressed in white, while Justin completes his laid-back look with his signature boxers peeking above his pants.

In addition, the couple also sport matching slides from Justin's new Skylrk brand. This rare fashion harmony from the couple, who is often seen in comically mismatched outfits, serves as a subtle statement amid questions about the state of their marriage.

For the unversed, Justin sent his fans into a frenzy with the surprise release of new album Swag on Friday, July 11.

The 21-track album was teased through a series of cryptic images and videos showing global billboards, ahead of the big reveal.