Teddi Mellencamp, Ricci Rea romance already over?

Teddi Mellencamp shocked her fans with bombshell claim about her new love life.

The 44-year-old revealed that she and Ricci Rea have already parted ways.

Just recently the identity of her mystery man had been revealed to be that of Rea, a TV producer, having past experience of working Apple TV+ and Fox and as a line producer for Done & Dusted.

But the Bravolebrity believes the media took too long to figure out whom she was dating of late.

Mellencamp during her appearance on iHeartRadio’s Diamonds in the Rough podcast’s Friday, July 11 episode shared, “You guys, [the] press needs to get on it a little bit faster because by the time they figured out who my mystery man was, we’re already done.”

“I had to call things off,” she told the host further.

Erika Jayne, the cohost expressed shock as she ‘wasn’t expecting’ that.

“All of a sudden, I open up the freaking worldwide web,” Mellencamp added roasting the media outlets. “I’m like, ‘The mystery man.’ Oh, now you guys figured it out.”

The popstar John Mellencamp’s daughter also unveiled the reason for their breakup.

She clarified that in the current times, she is not in a state to be in a long-term relationship which is exactly their short-lived romance was heading.

“Right now, it started getting to the point where it’s starting to get a little bit more serious. I was like, ‘I don’t have the capacity for this right now,’” Mellencamp elaborated while emphasizing that they did not break up because he was a bad partner.

“He’s a really nice guy, couldn’t be a nicer guy.”

Seconding Jayne’s assessment that the ‘timing sucks’, Mellencamp shared, “I don’t feel my best. So, when I have downtime, I want to rest. It’s not even, like, about a need right now, and I think that’s the crazy thing about this.”

Mellencamp is currently fighting battle with stage IV cancer. She had initially been diagnosed with melanoma, but in February the cancer had metastasized to her brain and lungs.