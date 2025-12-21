Khleo Thomas drops bombshell about his 'Holes' set experience

Khleo Thomas recently got candid and opened up about the worst experience he had on the set of Holes.

The 36-year-old American actor, rapper, and content creator, who was cast to play Hector Zeroni in the 2003 hit movie based on the 1998 novel of the same name, reflected on shooting in scorching heat and difficult conditions in the desert.

He told the outlet that they endured many challenges on the set of Holes; however, “heat rash” was, above all, the worst experience.

Calling to mind, Thomas said, “I remember it still today. I don't know what happened. We had been in the desert a month by that time, and all of a sudden, maybe they changed the material of the suit that I had on, I don't know, but inside my legs: heat rash.”

"I'm itching, scratching. My mom asked me what's going on. I end up showing her, and then she goes to the set medic, and they give her some lotion,” the Roll Bounce star shared.

However, "the lotion had something that made it burn so bad," Thomas stated, adding, "Somewhere on the internet is a photo of me just standing in my trailer, and my face is angry because I was on fire.”

Notably, the unfortunate incident occurred the same day when Hector had to jump on the back of ZigZag (real name Ricky), who was portrayed by Max Kasch. At that time, the Hurricane Season actor’s height was less than 5 feet, while Kasch was more than 6 feet tall.

“I do this big jump lying on the back of him, but I got to wrap my legs around them, and it is in pain the whole time. Max might have got really choked out,” Khleo Thomas remarked.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Holes is currently available on Disney+.