Kate Winslet's original plan for 'Goodbye June' revealed

In Goodbye June, Kate Winslet marks her directorial debut. But that was not her original plan for the movie.



At first, the actress tells Digital Spy that she was looking to only star in and produce the movie.

“I know I’m good at multitasking, but this is too many things,” she tells the outlet. “I desperately tried to recast myself [and] had a really good list of a handful of people who would have been absolutely brilliant in that role.”

The Titanic star continues, “But at that point… well, first of all, Netflix was like, ‘Uh-uh,’ and secondly, I’d cast all these incredible actors. How could I not go and play with them? Because that’s what we do. We play, we pretend, and it’s an amazing thing.”

The movie tells the story of a family; therefore, the Academy Award-winning star says she made that scene while shooting.

“I know it sounds a bit sickly, but we had to really become a family in order to make it feel as real as possible and as relatable as possible,” she notes. “You can’t just show up and do the job and go home again; it becomes something else. We were lucky on this film that that really happened.”

Besides Kate, Goodbye June stars Helen Mirren, Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, along with Stephen Merchant, Fisayo Akinade, Jeremy Swift, and Raza Jaffrey.

The film has a limited theatrical release and will air on Netflix on Dec. 24.