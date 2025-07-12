Kelly Clarkson brings Kellyoke to the stage in Las Vegas

Kelly Clarkson has officially launched her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The Grammy-winning singer had to delay the opening night due to vocal strain, but she finally took the stage on Friday, July 11. Clarkson had 15 more shows scheduled for the residency across July, August, and November.

As part of her residency, Clarkson is bringing her popular talk show segment "Kellyoke" to the stage. In this segment, she performs a different song every day, and fans can expect a unique show experience each time they attend.

The set list for the first show included a mix of Clarkson's hit songs and some surprises.

1. Me

2. Walk Away

3. Heat

4. Dance With Me

5. Behind These Hazel Eyes

6. Heartbeat Song

7. Breakaway

8. Didn’t I

9. Because of You

10. Mine

11. Catch My Breath

12. Beautiful Disaster

13. Piece by Piece

14. Miss Independent

15. Sober

16. Favorite Kind of High

17. My Life Would Suck Without You

18. Tightrope

19. Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)

20. ENCORE: Where Have You Been

21. ENCORE: Kellyoke [Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" on opening night]

22. ENCORE: Since U Been Gone