Bella Thorne makes serious accusations against Charlie Puth

Bella Thorne raises allegations against Charlie Puth

Bella Thorne is revisiting her brief connection with Charlie Puth and making a serious allegation against the singer.

On Friday, July 11, the Shake It Up! alum responded in the comments section of a popular entertainment Instagram account discussing Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall’s reported decision to never collaborate with Puth again.

Thorne wrote, “Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t …. Do the deed with him.”

Thorne, 27, and Puth, 33, were linked back in December 2016 when they were spotted at Jingle Ball in Miami, and Puth serenaded her on stage.

But the romance ended as quickly as it started, with Puth taking to X (then Twitter) to accuse Thorne of cheating on her ex-boyfriend, Tyler Posey, by dating him too soon.

In now-deleted posts, the singer wrote, “I can’t believe what I’m reading. No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it.”

Though he didn’t name Thorne directly, he apologized to Posey in the same thread, making it clear who he was referring to.

“I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way. She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me,” Puth wrote at the time.

Thorne fired back, denying any wrongdoing.

She explained that she and Posey had already broken up when the rumors about her and Puth surfaced. “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and Charlie and I AREN’T DATING, we are friends. That article was written forever ago,” she clarified on X.

“Charlie and I were hanging out.. he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter.”

Both stars have since moved on. Thorne got engaged to entrepreneur Mark Emms in May 2023, while Puth married Brooke Sansone in Montecito, California, in September 2024.