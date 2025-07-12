Jessica Simpson surprises fans with special treat on her milestone birthday

Jessica Simpson takes a 'fancy dive into 45' with stunning transformation
Instead of receiving gifts, Jessica Simpson is treating her fans to a special surprise on her 45th birthday.
To mark the occasion on Thursday, July 10, Simpson took to Instagram to debut her new single Fade, the first release from her upcoming album, Nashville Canyon, Part 2.
"To start off my 45th year ‘round the sun, I’mma gonna bright side the journey of life by choosin’ to be the HAPPY part of my BIRTHDAY," she wrote, alongside a clip from the music video.
In the sultry video, the birthday girl rocks a glossy leather bodysuit, sheer leggings, and a furry leopard-print coat, fully embracing the glam.
"I’ve been patiently waitin’ for y’all to get a dose of #FADE from the upcomin’ journey through #NashvilleCanyon, Part 2," Simpson captioned the post.
Back in March, the Take My Breath Away singer released Nashville Canyon, Part 1 and returned to the stage for the first time in 15 years, performing four songs from the project.
Additionally, after dropping the new single, Simpson also shared a photo dump from her birthday festivities, giving fans a peek into her celebration with close friends.
For the party and dinner, she donned a sheer gown featuring risqué cutouts and stunned fans with her hair transformation.
