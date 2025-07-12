Fans go wild for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's family appearance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted enjoying a family night out at Fenway Park on Friday, July 11, as they watched the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

The former couple was accompanied by two of their children, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 16, and Samuel Affleck, 13. Their eldest child, 19-year-old Violet Anne Affleck, was not in attendance.

NESN cameras captured the family sitting in the front row, with Affleck and Garner seated between their two children. Affleck, sporting a green Red Sox hat, and Garner were deep in conversation when he noticed the camera's attention and nudged her, prompting a smile in response.

The commentator Dave O'Brien remarked, "Great Red Sox family right there, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their kids," as the cameras focused on their outing.

Affleck and Garner have been co-parenting their children amicably since their divorce in 2018. This family outing showcases their ability to put aside differences and prioritize their kids' happiness.

In fact, sources close to the couple have described them as "best friend exes" who are committed to co-parenting. They've even been known to spend quality time together, like a recent trip to Japan with their kids, where Garner shared photos from their vacation on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Air star's recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez has been making headlines. After marrying in 2022, the couple parted ways in 2025. Affleck's history with Lopez dates back to 2002 when they met on the set of Gigli.

Although they were engaged, they eventually called off their relationship in 2004. Lopez has twins, Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Garner, on the other hand, has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018. The couple has kept their long-term romance largely out of the spotlight but was recently spotted sharing a kiss at a charity event in Los Angeles.

According to sources, she is "very happy" with her relationship, which has been blossoming since they reunited after a brief break in 2023.