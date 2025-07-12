Larry Charles shares rare insights on Kanye West during early career

Kanye West and Larry Charles were working on a show together

Kanye West wasn’t always the way he is, as Larry Charles recalls.

The 68-year-old screenwriter revealed that he knew West during his “pre-Kardashians” days and they tried to create a show together.

During his interview with Page Six, the Seinfeld creator said, “He was like a sweet, funny, self-aware guy. He was very loose — this is pre-Kardashians.”

The Curb Your Enthusiasm writer shared that the first thing the Carnival rapper said to him was “I’m the Black Larry David,” referring to his Seinfeld co-creator.

“[West] was constantly telling me funny stories about putting his foot in his mouth and having to apologise,” he said, going on to reveal that the two were thinking of making a show about the rapper’s life.

“That show was kind of like him,” Charles said. “His life as a comical horror story.”

“Everybody got along great,” he added, “and [West] was wonderful to work with actually. And I even considered him a friend at that point.”

Although the show did not become a reality but Charles said he often thinks of how things would have been if it did.

“There’s all these little things, these little changes in life that sort of have these gigantic consequences,” he said. “And so, again, he’s somebody who has veered off into this direction and clearly there are mental health issues.”

Even though the rapper has garnered a lot of backlash towards himself with his recent moves, Charles admitted to still feeling sympathy towards him.