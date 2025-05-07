Selena Gomez shares rare moment with 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars

Selena Gomez shares core memories from the sets of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez shares insights on working alongside Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short in a rare behind-the-scenes update.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star took to her Instagram on Tuesday, May 6, to share a core memory with her favourite bunch of people.

Posting a photo of herself with hilarious co-stars, the Emilia Perez actress wrote in the caption, “5 years and counting with these knuckle heads.”

Selena playfully posed with Steve and Martin in a fun behind-the-scenes photo as they passionately sat in the car.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement within as they rushed to the comments section to share their responses.

One fan commented, “The most iconic trio ever.”

Another chimed in, adding, “My favourite trio.”

Meanwhile, the show's official social media account shared an enthusiastic comment, noting, “Time flies when you’re causing ruckus in the building.”

In addition, the actress has bagged several awards and nominations for her ground-breaking role as Mabel in the Hulu series, including Satellite Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and People’s Choice Awards.

For the unversed, the murder mystery series’ fourth season premiered on August 27, 2024 on streaming giant Hulu.