Katy Perry 'wants' Justin Trudeau’s baby

Katy Perry believes Justin Trudeau is her 'destiny'

When Katy Perry began dating Justin Trudeau, the former prime minister of Canada, some thought the relationship would fizzle out soon.



However, months later, the pair are together and showing no signs of cracking.

In the wake of the duo’s romance, a report claims the pop icon wants to raise the level of her relationship with Trudeau, which means marriage and children.

An insider tells Heatworld, "Katy’s ready to go all in right now with him. They’re even talking about having a child together."

This feeling of building a future together is mutual, claims the source, adding, "Justin is very clear that he wants to build a life with her and there’s no one he’d rather be with.'

"When Katy first started seeing Justin, everyone assumed it would just be a rebound fling, but it’s much more than that. She says it feels like destiny that they met."

In addition, Perry's alleged wish to expand her family is what she believes is necessary, given her age right now, the insider says.

"Katy’s made no secret of wanting at least one other child and Justin’s the perfect fit for where she’s at in life right now. She doesn’t have time to waste – she’s in her forties now and she’s not interested in playing the field. It’s moving fast, but she’s happy with that – as is he."

It is worth noting that Trudeau and Perry were romantically linked last July. A few months later, they confirmed their relationship while going out in public, holding hands and kissing.