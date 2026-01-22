Kim Kardashian explains why she rarely sees Jonathan Cheban now

Kim Kardashian opened up about her longtime pal Jonathan Cheban whom she has not met in a long time

During a recent appearance on her sister's podcast Khloe in Wonder Land, the Kardashians star expressed her love for the FoodGod, a moniker Jonathan goes by for as food critique.

However, she admitted that maintaining friendships after having kids gets hard.

"I love Jonathan. We should call him," the SKIMS founder gushed. "Jonathan and I are good. Here's the thing, I had kids."

"It's really hard to maintain friendships when you have kids and you're like in it," she continued.

The All's Fair star is mom to four kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West.

"Jonathan is not going to come and sit around Calabasas all day. He's like always on the move," Kim explained.

Khloe chimed in, "Especially when someone else doesn't have kids. It's not like you can do play dates with your kids. I get that — and we love Jonathan. There's so much history there."

In a previous chat with US Weekly in March 2025, Jonathan addressed the speculations of strain in his friendship with Kim, saying, "People post me in things and people say that Kim and I aren't friends anymore and it's so funny to watch this stuff 'cause we are friends and we talk all the time."

He admitted he watched all the episodes of Kim's family reality show, "I see all these things that pop up and that's how I know if I'm on [episodes of The Kardashians] or not," he noted.