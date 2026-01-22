Kim Kardashian praises Taylor Swift despite past feud: 'Great artist'

Kim Kardashian's feud with Taylor Swift does not stop her from grooving over the pop star's songs.

In a recent appearance on her sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, the host candidly asked the SKIMS founder if she listened to Swift's songs.

Kim revealed she is indeed a listener of the August singer's music, while she also called her a "super talented, great artist."

"Do you think people would be surprised that you listen to Taylor Swift?" Khloe questioned.

Kim responded, "I think I've said it."

"I think people would be surprised," Khloe quipped.

The reality star revealed that she keeps some of Swift's older songs in her playlist.

"I've always thought she's like a super talented, great artist," Kim gushed.

Kim's rare remark about Taylor came after their 2016 public feud when Kim's exhusband Kanye West mentioned Taylor with inappropriate lyrics in his song Famous. Kanye claimed that he had Taylor's approval for the bold move, which she denied at the time.

In a 2009 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kim revealed that she was one of Taylor's "biggest" fans.

“I love Taylor Swift!" she raved at the time.