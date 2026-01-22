Madelyn Cline surprises with chic new hairstyle

Madelyn Cline is now rocking a blunt bob haircut after bidding adieu to her long locks.

The 28-year-old actress revealed the new cropped hairstyle on Wednesday while attending the Los Angeles afterparty for Paris Hilton’s music documentary, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir.

Cline wore her bob tucked behind her ears with a brown fur coat, black jeans, and pointed heels, evoking Margot Tenenbaum from The Royal Tenenbaums. She kept her makeup natural and glowing for the event. Photos from the party show her enjoying the evening alongside stars like Lukas Gage and Kiernan Shipka.

She has yet to share the haircut on social media. However, the haircut comes soon after Cline announced she wrapped filming the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Outer Banks, which is set to air in 2026. She first gained fame as Sarah Cameron at age 22 when the series premiered in 2020, alongside Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Drew Starkey.

Cline, who was previously linked to Stokes, also recently sparked romance rumors with Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece after photos showed the pair packing on PDA in New York City. Neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.