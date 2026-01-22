Photo: Amelia Gray gushes about Megan Trainor, Ben Platt

Amelia Gray has revealed which co-stars helped guide her through her acting debut on FX's The Beauty.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine at the series' premiere, the model-turned-actress opened up about stepping into acting for the first time on Ryan Murphy's latest project.

Revealing the support she received, Gray shared that two cast members made a big difference during filming.

“Ben Platt and Megan Trainor both helped me tremendously,” she said.

“As did Ryan Murphy, of course. I mean, I obviously couldn't have done that without him. Like he very much directed my whole scene, and I'm incredibly grateful,” she added.

Gray also noted that Trainor was especially helpful due to her own preparation.

She revealed that the singer had “gotten acting classes before” and passed along what she had learned.

Opening up about working opposite Platt, Gray admitted she initially felt intimidated.

“Obviously, Ben is an EGOT actor. He's won every single award there is to win. So I was kind of nervous shooting a scene with him,” she recalled.

“You spent a lot of time together as actors, I found out. And as we spent more time together, he was so helpful,” she concluded.