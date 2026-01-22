Zayn Malik debuts four unreleased songs at Vegas residency premiere

Zayn Malik has kicked off the first of his seven Las Vegas residency shows with a mix of old favourites, new tracks, and four previously unreleased songs.

The 33-year-old singer teased the new material early in the show at Dolby Live at Park MGM, promising fans a glimpse of his upcoming record.

"I've been in the studio a bit, got a new record for you guys now, pretty soon. I'm really excited about that, and obviously, we're going to be playing you some new songs tonight that you’ve never heard before," he teased early on.

Opening in a blue military jacket with gold epaulettes, Malik began with She from his debut album Mind of Mine. He then shifted into an emotional segment, performing fan favorites like Scripted and Lied To with lyrics appearing on large screens around the stage.

"We're ready to take the vibes down for a second, get emotional, deep in our feelings," the Borders singer said.

During a spotlighted performance of It’s You, fans lit up the venue with phone flashlights. Malik described the residency as surreal, saying, “It still kind of feels a little bit like a dream to me.”

The show kept things simple, focusing on Malik and his eight-woman band. He successfully delivered on his promise of new music with unreleased songs Used to the Blues, Die For Me, Fatal, and Take Turns. He also performed Drunk from his debut album live for the first time. He clarified that while the song is familiar, it hadn’t been performed before.

The residency comes after Malik's recovery from a two-week sinus infection, during which he was sipping tea between songs and thanking fans for their patience with his slightly dry voice.

The residency marks Malik as the first One Direction member to headline a Vegas show, arriving less than two years after releasing his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, and completing his first solo tour, which was partially rescheduled after the death of Liam Payne in October 2024.