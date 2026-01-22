Phil Collins shares new details about his long-running health struggles

Phil Collins has stated that his ongoing health issues need round-the-clock care.

The Genesis frontman, who turns 75 on January 30, shared the details of his medical challenges in a recent episode of the BBC’s Eras podcast. For those unversed, Collins has been dealing with severe knee damage requiring multiple surgeries, kidney failure worsened by alcohol use, complications from COVID-19 contracted in the hospital, and ongoing mobility issues.

In the recent update, Collins described his condition as ongoing and confirmed that he now requires 24-hour care. “It’s an ongoing thing,” he told host Zoe Ball. “I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do. I’ve had challenges with my knee. I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me.”

The musician also revealed that multiple health problems emerged at the same time, which led to a long period of instability. Collins, who has undergone five knee surgeries, also called his knee issues his most serious setbacks. “I can walk, albeit with assistance, you know, crutches or whatever,” he noted, adding that he only has one knee that functions properly.

The singer and drummer also discussed complications that unfolded during a hospital stay, like COVID and kidney problems linked to excessive drinking. He confirmed that he has since quit alcohol and even recently marked two years of sobriety.

Reflecting on life after touring, Collins said he initially looked forward to enjoying activities he had previously missed. That period eventually took a toll on his health, and he ended up spending months in the hospital as the effects caught up with him. Despite the difficulties, Collins said his condition has stabilised. He described the past few years as frustrating but manageable now.

In recent years, his health issues have also affected his music career. In 2022, he retired from drumming. Genesis completed its final tour that same year. In 2025, Collins admitted his illness had diminished his desire to record new music.