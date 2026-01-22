Chris Pratt gets honest about panic around AI

Chris Pratt on the use of AI in Hollywood

Alarms are rising over the rise of AI, but Chris Pratt has no worry. He is known for starring in several mega-hit franchises, from Marvel to Jurassic Park.



So, in his opinion, artificial intelligence can never replace an actor.

“I don’t feel like someone’s gonna replace me that’s AI,” he told Variety at the Mercy premiere while dismissing the fear that synthetic AI performers like Tilly Norwood could replace artists like him.

Tilly Norwood, a character, created by artificial intelligence

“I heard this Tilly Norwood thing, I think that’s all bulls***. I’ve never seen her in a movie. I don’t know who this b**** is. It’s all fake until it’s something."

He continues, “I don’t think you’re going to replace the human soul of a director or a writer or an actor or a singer or any of this stuff that requires human yearning and suffering and vision in art.”

However, the actor adds that the AI will “inevitably disrupt the industry,” but Pratt says, “Great filmmakers will continue to make great films.”

Before the star, Leonardo DiCaprio, another heavyweight in Hollywood, weighed in on the use of AI in the industry, he said artificial intelligence may benefit young filmmakers by helping them unlock the craft in ways never done before.

“It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we’ve never seen before,” he said at the time. “I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being.”

In the meantime, Pratt's Mercy debuts in theatres on Jan. 23.