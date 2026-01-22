Paris Hilton reveals sweet sibling dynamic between Phoenix, London

Paris Hilton is offering some sweet insights into the bond of her kids, Phoenix and London.

In a recent chat with E! News at the red carpet of the world premiere of her new film, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, the Simple Life alum revealed that seeing her kids bonding amazes her.

"London and Phoenix are the twins that are always connected at the hip,” she told the outlet.

As Phoenix is 11 months older than London, the doting mom revealed, "Phoenix is the best big brother. He's so protective over her.”

Likewise, London "just loves and adores and looks up to him so much.”

“It's really amazing to watch," the 44-year-old mom added.

This month has been busy for Paris and her family as her new film hits theaters on January 30, they also marked Phoenix's third birthday.

“We just were at home,” Paris said of the birthday boy's birthday which was low-key this year.

“It's been so busy with planning the premiere and all the million other things that are happening. So we're gonna plan something soon," she explained.

Paris, who shared her kids with husband Carter Reum, added, “But we just were at home having cake and presents, and just spending time with each other.”