When will 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 3 ep 4 come out?

'Jujutsu Kaisen' to drop season three ep. 4 today

Jujutsu Kaisen, a widely popular anime, is airing its third season, with episode three recently dropping. When will episode four come out?



It will air on Netflix on January 22. Additionally, the makers, to tease the fans, offer a first look at what will unfold in episode four.

On the other hand, the series is receiving overwhelmingly positive responses from Western audiences, but Sword Art Online director Tomohiko Ito says it is not good for the anime genre in the long term.

He explains the problem in an interview with Daily Shincho: that creators are making shows keeping American cultural expectations in mind, which, in turn, dilutes the 'Japan first' direction.

"There have actually been many cases where focusing too much on global appeal has led to failure. I think Japanese people’s idea of what could be well-received worldwide is probably something people overseas do not enjoy," the filmmaker says.

In addition, platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll help make the show popular, encouraging creators to produce similar content and catering to viewers' sensitivities.

Political correctness is one of them. Ito mentions the issue, stating this may push the makers to adopt self-censorship to avoid backlash.

"The emphasis on political correctness is strong in America, so they might think, Japan is the only country that still produces works in which scantily clad girls battle, the kind of stuff that would be considered strange in North America," the director shares.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.