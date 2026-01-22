Jennifer Garner shares rare parenting insight after ex Ben Affleck's remark: 'I've been there'

Jennifer Garner shares rare parenting insight afte ex Ben Affleck's recent remark

Jennifer Graner is offering some rare comments about motherhood while promoting her new kids' clothing line.

In a recent chat with People for the promotion of the latest collaboration between her Once Upon A Farm brand and Carter's, the 53-year-old actress opened up about the pressure of being a young parent.

"I just have so much heart for young parents and how much you want to do everything right," said Garner, who shares three children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"I've been there. I know that pressure," she added.

The actress launched “onesies” and “pajamas” for the clothing line with Carter, as she said these are kids’ “first clothes (that) hold so much memory, so knowing that our designs are going to be on these squishy little bodies just brings me so much joy.”

Garner's comment came after Affleck opened up about the challenges of raising kids being a public figure, earlier this month.

"You put something on your children when you have a public life and that's complicated," he told E! News. "We really want to give them room to figure out what they want to do."

"I wouldn't push them into that. They're brilliant and lovely and wonderful and we love them and we're proud of them. And hope that they don't waste their life acting," the proud dad added.