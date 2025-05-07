Travis Kelce avoids question about recent travels with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce stays tightlipped about recent trip with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce managed to successfully keep his life with Taylor Swift a secret when his mom, Donna Kelce, asked him a tricky question.

After the athlete and pop superstar, both 35, skipped the Met Gala because of their busy schedules, Travis and Jason Kelce sat down for a chat with their mom on their podcast.

During the Wednesday, May 7th episode of New Heights, Donna asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, “You look a little dark, Trav. You have a tan?”

Without revealing the details of where he had recently been, Travis responded that he has just been in his “cubicle.”

Travis later went on to confess, “I’m everywhere. I’m everywhere, mommy.”

The mom of two did not pry for details and said, “Got it. Looks like you guys were having fun.”

The NFL star switched the topic as he said, “Yeah, and we’re about to have even more of a blast with you in this segment.”

This comes after Travis and Taylor have limited their public outings, choosing to keep their relationship private instead.

The lovebirds reportedly went on a trip earlier this year but they managed to avoid the spotlight during their travels.

Travis has since been spotted on solo outings but the Grammy winner has been out of the public eye, even refraining from making a Met Gala appearance with Travis on Monday.