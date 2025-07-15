Louis Tomlinson expresses anger over 'conspiracy chats' involving his personal life

'One Direction' singer releases subtle statement for critics

Louis Tomlinson disclosed that he chose to stay away from social media for a few months.

The reason behind the move was the constant negative comments and conspiracy theories circulating around the internet about his personal life.

Louis has had enough of the conspiracy chats going online for years about his gender identity, his son Freddie and about his mother’s death.

Taking it to his X (formerly known as Twitter), the Two of Us vocalist released a furious statement saying that it is too much now.

“The last few months have made it impossible to be on here,” wrote Tomlinson.

The 33-year-old continued, “All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions on my Mum. It’s just too much and too hurtful for me to see!”

Former One Direction singer concluded his message by thanking all those people who have been supporting him amid these baseless theories.

“Thank you to everyone who always has my back”, he wrote.

Louis kickstarted his career with the former British pop band that also included big Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.

The band announced their indefinite hiatus in 2016. Since then, all the members have been pursuing their solo careers.

Unfortunately, Payne passed away last year in October after meeting a fatal accident in Argentina.