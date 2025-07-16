Christian Bale steps out with family for daughters Rome fashion show

Christian Bale steps out in Rome with family

Christian Bale made a rare public appearance with his family in Rome on July 14, showing support for his daughter Luka Bale as she walked the runway at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda fashion show.

The actor, known for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight, attended the event alongside his wife, Sibi Blazic, and their 11-year-old son, Rex.

Wearing a sharp all-black suit, Bale arrived hand in hand with Blazic, whom he married in 2000. Their son Rex followed close behind, also dressed in a dark suit, matching the family’s polished look.

As in snaps shared by Just Jared on social media, the group later posed for a photo with designer Domenico Dolce, who wore his usual black attire and wide-rimmed glasses.

The moment marked a rare family outing for Bale, who rarely steps into the public eye with his children.

For years, fans believed his son’s name was Joseph, a rumor that his rep shut down in May 2024, clarifying, “His name isn’t Joseph. That was made up by the internet.”

Rex was credited under his real name for his cameo in Bale’s 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder.

Luka’s name was also kept mostly private until her credit in Bale’s 2016 film Ford v Ferrari. She later appeared briefly in Thor: Love and Thunder as well, and stepped into the modeling world with Dolce & Gabbana in 2021.

Sunday’s event served as a proud and stylish moment for the family, one that gave fans a rare glimpse into the actor’s private life while celebrating Luka’s rise in the fashion industry.