John Goodman debuts amazing physical transformation on red carpet

Roseanne alum John Goodman shows off drastic weight loss

John Goodman looks almost unrecognizable during his recent movie premiere.

The 73-year-old graced the Los Angeles premiere of the movie Smurfs July 13, during which his drastically slimmer figure became the highlight.

The Roseanne has reportedly lost 200-lb. since he began his weight loss journey.

The American actor donned a navy suit and white shirt with a brown tie; he completed his look with loafers.

He had brought major changes in his diet when around 2007, he quit drinking and also incorporated exercise in his lifestyle.

The reason Goodman made these changes was because he ‘wanted to live life better’.

“I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste,” Goodman shared with People in 2010. “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next.”

Since then, he continued to adapt these changes in his lifetime.

The Monster University alum shared with ABC News in 2016, “I just stopped eating all the time.”

“I’d have a handful of food, and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating alcoholically. In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits."

Goodman continued, "I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself. You’re shaving in the mirror and you don’t want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous.”

He also shared his inner emotional state at the time, “I think you’re trying to fill a hole that can’t be filled unless it’s filled with goodness, some kind of spirituality, not saying religion."

Goodman further revealed, "But just a belief in something higher than yourself, a purpose. But instead of filling it with booze or cocaine or food, you just acknowledge that it’s there. You can’t fill it. And you go on and live with it.”