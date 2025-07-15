Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco set secret wedding date: Report

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December last year after a year of dating

Selena Gomez is ready to walk down the aisle to Benny Blanco sooner than expected!

According to the Daily Mail, the pop star is planning a private two-day wedding with fiancé Benny Blanco this September in Montecito, California, after getting engaged in December 2024.

The news comes just days after the 37-year-old music producer claimed that he and Gomez, 32, haven’t started wedding planning yet because they’ve been “working so much.”

A source told the outlet, “Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September,” adding that the guest list includes only close friends and family.

Among those invited are Gomez’s close friend Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend,” the insider added, noting that Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars and Blanco’s music industry pals will also be in attendance.

Another source shared that a late summer wedding was “ideal” for the power couple, as Gomez’s work schedule ramps up in the fall.

“Selena loves being engaged but she has been dreaming of being married forever,” the source revealed.