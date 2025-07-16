American Idol’s Robin Kaye, husband found dead in LA home

Robin Jaye and her husband Thomas Deluca found dead at home
Robin Kaye, the music mind behind American Idol, was found dead with her husband, Thomas Deluca, inside their Los Angeles home.
The both were 70 years old.
Police went to the couple’s house in Encino on July 14 for a welfare check. When officers walked in around 2:30 p.m., they found the two in separate rooms, both shot in the head.
The case is being treated as a double murder.
Kaye spent years picking the perfect songs for TV’s biggest reality shows.
And along with American Idol, she worked on Nashville Star, Lip Sync Battle, Selling Sunset, and Hollywood Game Night. She also held a top role at the Guild of Music Supervisors.
Deluca was a songwriter who made music for artists like Kid Rock and Micky Dolenz. He spent much of his life writing and performing.
Their deaths have left the entertainment world in shock. However, the couple spent years building careers in music and television.
Close friends said they were full of talent, heart, and love for what they did.
The investigation is ongoing. For now, the industry is left picking up the pieces.
American musician Lizzo reflects on body image issues in a new video
Justin Bieber recently released his seventh studio album, Swag, featuring 21 tracks
Billie Eilish sustainability efforts are largely inspiring fans and influencing the music industry
Travis Kelce smiles at fan's sweet comment about Taylor Swift
Late actor and musician David Kaff receives heartfelt tribute from Mutual of Alameda's Wild Kingdom band
Rihanna is looking forward to having a baby girl with partner A$AP Rocky