Kim Kardashian eyes unique career option: More inside

Kim Kardashian, a reality star and businesswoman, eyes for a long-term career in politics and considers a run for the White House.

Recently, a source spilled to RadarOnline.com that mother of four, who completed her lawyer program, is “very fascinated by politics”.

“She's much more aware than people give her credit for, and now that she has a law degree, she's feeling very inspired to put it to use,” said an insider.

The source noted that the SKIMS founder has been speaking out against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies on social media.

It is believed that Kim has been engaging with high-level people who are starting to consider what she “wants her legacy to be”.

“She’s also intrigued by the idea of running for some sort of office. Where there could be real homegrown recognition and ideas into action,” explained an insider.

The source mentioned that Kim’s “a bipartisan” and she has “so many connections” which is why she thinks she could really make a difference.

“She's more interested in social politics at the very local level,” revealed an insider.

Kim is thinking “bigger and talking about things in a more national and international scope,” remarked a source.

“If she wants to do it, she's got the platform and the resources,” added an insider.