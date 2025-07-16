Alicia Keys reflects on ‘mom-son date’ with 14-year-old

Alicia Keys shares moment with son Egypt

Alicia Keys is cherishing every moment as she watches her son grow up.

The 44-year-old singer recently enjoyed a special evening out with her 14-year-old son, Egypt, and shared glimpses of their “mom-son date night” on Instagram Tuesday, July 15.

In the heartwarming photos, the two posed together by a pool, with Egypt standing tall next to his mom. One sweet moment showed him giving her a kiss on the cheek, while another captured Keys with a proud smile, her hand resting on his arm.

“Mom-son date night makes me so happy! Watching you grow into such a brilliant, kind, determined, young soul takes my breath away. I’m beyond proud of the young king you’re becoming,” Keys wrote in her caption, expressing how proud she is of her son.

Keys shares Egypt and his younger brother, 10-year-old Genesis, with husband Swizz Beatz.

In addition to their two sons, Beatz is also father to KJ, 18, with ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere, Prince Nasir, 24, with Nicole Levy, and daughter Nicole Dean, 16, with singer Jahna Sebastian.

As Egypt continues to grow into his own, it's clear he’s surrounded by love, support, and plenty of pride from his family—especially his mom.