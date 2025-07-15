Jennifer Lopez releases important message amid ongoing music tour

Jennifer Lopez's 'Up All Night' tour to conclude on August 12, 2025

Jennifer Lopez has shared a significant message amid her ongoing music tour titled, Up All Night.

The 55-year-old American singer and songwriter has revealed that she aims at spreading love and positivity through her shows.

JLo expresses how she feels on tour after performing on stage every night while keeping in mind the current state of the world.

Taking it to Instagram, the On the Floor singer dropped a quote on “Love - Believe - Educate - Unite – Resist” by Loryn Brantz.

In the caption, she wrote, “Watching everything that’s going on right now and being on tour every night feeling all the love, joy, and community…”

“I can’t help but think about the world, the state it’s in, and how much we need love, joy, music, faith, and each other.”

Lopez hopes that she is bringing a little bit of joy, love and faith with her music.

“My goal, my purpose, and my message has always been and will always be LOVE. “

International rockstar concluded the note saying, “I’m your hummingbird. Now and forever. I love you.”

Up All Night: Live in 2025 marks as Jennifer’s fifth concert tour. It commenced on July 8 and will continue to run until August 12.