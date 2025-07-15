Nicola Peltz forges own path in Hollywood amid family tensions

Nicola Peltz carves out own acting path amid ongoing family rift

Nicola Peltz is ready to carve out her own acting path, despite the ongoing tensions between Brooklyn and his family.

The 30-year-old is set to star alongside Jazzy De Lisser and Mary Stuart Masterson in the upcoming dramatic thriller Pretty Ugly.

Director Erica Dunton, the creative force behind the film, described it as “a character-driven murder mystery for this moment—one that explores how the internet is reshaping the fabric of every town in America.”

This isn’t Peltz’s first time taking on a thriller. She’s previously appeared in several high-profile projects, including Welcome to Chippendales, Holidate, Bates Motel, and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

According to Deadline, the cast also features Michelle Gomez, Andy Buckley, Cullen Moss, Paul Schneider, Edgar de Santiago, and Angela Wong Carbone.

The news comes amid reported strain between Brooklyn and Peltz’s relationship with the Beckhams, especially after Brooklyn skipped his father’s 50th birthday to spend time with Nicola’s family instead.

Nicola has also opened up about her own family dynamics, sharing a sweet birthday tribute to her dad.

Posting a photo with him on his special day, she wrote, “I love you so much, Dad.”