Miley Cyrus: Here’s why popstar doesn’t want to ‘tour’

Miley Cyrus on not 'touring'

Miley Cyrus is opening up about why she’s stepping away from touring, making it clear that it’s not a matter of ability, but choice.

In a new interview that aired on Good Morning America on July 15, the singer revealed that she has no plans to go on tour to promote her latest album Something Beautiful, despite having the means and opportunity to do so.

“I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunities to tour,” she said. “I wish I had the desire, but I don’t. I also don’t think that there’s actually an infrastructure that supports artists.”

For Cyrus, the decision is rooted in protecting her mental health and sobriety, two things she considers non-negotiable. Reflecting on the pressures of life on the road, she pointed out how overwhelming it can become.

“It’s really hard to maintain sobriety when you’re on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life,” she explained.

“It’s really hard to keep mental wellness [on tour]. You have so many thousands of people screaming at you, so dopamine, you’re feeling a lot of love, and then you totally crash at the end of the show.

You start thinking that one person loving you’s not enough, it needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000.”

Still, she was quick to clarify that her choice isn’t coming from a place of fear.

“I like to do things I’m afraid of,” she said. “I’ve jumped out of airplanes. I’ve performed for 150,000 people.”

Cyrus has been candid before about why she’s stepped back from the touring lifestyle.

In 2023, she shared that her decision had nothing to do with her fans, writing, “This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room … I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus.”

She echoed those feelings again in an earlier conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, where she admitted that the idea of touring still crosses her mind.

However, she emphasized that staying off the road is what’s best for her voice, and her peace of mind.

“I’ve learned this about myself over the years,” she said. “The sobriety is like, that’s like my God. I need it, I live for it. I mean that it’s changed my entire life.”