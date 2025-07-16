Anne-Marie breaks down over loneliness after becoming mom

Anne-Marie struggled with intense postnatal anxiety after her first child was born and didn’t feel safe being left on her own.

The singer, known for her hit Baby Don't Hurt Me, shares two children with her husband Slowthai.

Their daughter Seven is now 17 months old and they recently welcomed a baby boy.

After Seven's birth, Anne-Marie was diagnosed with postnatal anxiety, something she never expected. About six months later, she began dealing with postnatal depression as well.

Talking to Scott Mills on The Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, the singer shared, "I actually had anxiety so bad when I first had Seven and I didn't want to be left alone.

"I was like, 'Don't leave the house, don't go there, don't go there.'

"And I didn't know there was such thing as postnatal anxiety. I only knew about postnatal depression. So I was like, 'Oh, OK, that's a new one.'

"So then I learned all about that, and then I went through postnatal depression. And that was about six months after Seven was born."

However, Anne-Marie revealed that she attends weekly therapy and after a rocky start, now sees it as her biggest support.

"You know what, therapy and me, that's a rollercoaster as well, because I started in lockdown, and I've done it consistently, and then I felt like I was OK, and I stopped doing it.

"And then I made the third album, and I was like, 'I don't need therapy anymore. I'm fine.'

"Then I had Seven and then I was like, 'OK, I'm sorry if you saw any of the interviews where I said I don't need you anymore, can I have you back?!' So now I do it again once a week," Anne continued.