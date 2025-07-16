Katy Perry takes legal action after horrific incident

Katy Perry was given a permanent restraining order after a man kept showing up at her California home without warning.

The man, Ross Elliott Hedrick, already been arrested once in May for turning up uninvited, but just days later, he came back again.

The Dark Horse hitmaker's security team said that Hedrick had what looked like a spray can and lighter the first time. The second time, he tossed a blanket over the gate.

They also showed the court doorbell camera pictures of him on the property.

The chart-topping artist filed for protection in June, asking the court to keep Hedrick away from her, Orlando Bloom, and their homes.

Since then, Perry and Bloom have split, but her fears stayed the same. Her team said they believed Hedrick could keep returning.

This week, a judge agreed there was real concern and granted the restraining order.