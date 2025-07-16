'Severane' dominates this year's Emmy nominations

Severance led this year’s Emmy race with 27 nominations for its second season. The twist-filled drama about workers who forget their real lives while on the job impressed in all major categories.

The show earned a spot in the Outstanding Drama Series list. Adam Scott, who plays the lead, was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor. He’s up against Sterling K Brown, Gary Oldman, Pedro Pascal, and Noah Wyle.

Britt Lower, who stars alongside Adam, received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress. She’ll be competing with Kathy Bates, Sharon Horgan, Bella Ramsey, and Keri Russell.

Severance is now in the running with shows like Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Slow Horses, and The White Lotus.

The Penguin followed close behind with 24 nominations. The dark series, based on The Batman, was listed in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category.

With Severance leading the way, the Emmy race is heating up fast.