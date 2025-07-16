Emma Watson’s legal drama takes shocking twist ahead of showdown

Emma Watson, iconic actress who grew up on screen as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, found herself on the wrong side of the law this week.

The 34-year-old star is expected at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 16, after reportedly being caught driving over the speed limit in Oxford.

According to court documents, Watson was driving a £30,000 Audi S3 when a speed camera clocked her going 38mph in a 30mph zone.

The incident is said to have taken place on a restricted road near Oxford, the same city where she recently resumed her education.

In 2023, the Harry Potter star returned to academics and began a Master’s in creative writing at the University of Oxford. However, she later switched to a DPhil, which is Oxford’s version of a PhD.

Before her rise to fame, Watson was a student at the Dragon School and Headington School, both located in Oxford.

The star studied for her GCSEs and A-levels there before stepping into the spotlight as a child star.

Now, Emma Watson faces sentencing related to the speeding offence. It remained unclear whether she would attend the hearing in person, but the case has drawn attention from both fans and local media.