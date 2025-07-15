Demi Moore enjoys day outdoors with Rumer Willis daughter

Demi Moore had a great time spending time with her granddaughter Louetta, daughter of Rumer Willis.

The Golden Globe winner made memories with her two-year-old granddaughter in the garden.

The proud grandmother shared a carrousel post on Instagram.

In one photo, the Substance star is seen tending the garden with Louetta in her arms. While in another photo the two tucked soil around flower.

She captioned the post, “Never a dull day in the garden [flower and plant emoji].”

Previously, speaking to People Magazine, Rumer opened up about the relationship her daughter has with grandpa Bruce Willis and her yaya, Moore.

"My mom, she's Yaya to Lou. She's the one who brought in the contraband of Moana and Disney because I was like, 'We don't watch TV in this house. We don't ever. Not until she's 5.' And then I went over and Moana was on. I was like, 'Come on!'” she told the outlet.

Talking about her father, she said that despite of the “given challenges” due to his frontotemporal dementia, “whenever we go over there to visit, his face just lights up and he gets so excited and is so sweet with her.”

Demi’s eldest daughter Rumer shares Louetta with ex Derek Richard Thomas.