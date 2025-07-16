Jennifer Aniston hints at new love with cryptic quote on social media

Jennifer Aniston shares qoutes on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston seems to be soaking up the sunshine and positivity this summer, sharing cryptic posts just as whispers of a new romance begin to surface.

On Monday, July 14, the actress shared a pair of thoughtful messages on her Instagram Story that subtly hinted at a personal shift.

One quote, from mindfulness writer Case Kenny, read, “People who still radiate love in a world that has shown them its darkest sides, please never change.”

Another post followed, referencing her iconic sitcom, “The Friends theme song was right, no one told us life was gonna be this way.”

Though Aniston hasn’t spoken publicly about her relationship status, insiders recently told Us Weekly that she’s quietly dating hypnotist and author Jim Curtis.

The two were reportedly introduced through mutual friends and initially connected as friends before things took a more romantic turn.

“They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together,” a source revealed. “They are happy and really into each other.”

The rumored couple were even spotted together over the Fourth of July weekend, enjoying a yacht trip in Mallorca, Spain.

In photos published by Daily Mail, Curtis could be seen reaching for Aniston’s hand multiple times during the sun-soaked getaway.

While fans know Aniston best for her television and film work, Curtis is known in wellness circles for his work in hypnosis and personal development.

Although the Morning Show star hasn’t confirmed the relationship, her recent posts and radiant mood seem to suggest she’s enjoying this new chapter of life, one that may just be filled with love and light.