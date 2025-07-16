Ariana Grande, Josh Gad ‘excited' to start working on ‘Oh, the Places You'll Go’

Ariana Grande and Josh Gad starring in ‘Oh, the Places You'll Go’

Ariana Grande and Josh Gad are heading off on a new adventure together, and it’s a big one.

The two stars announced on July 15 that they’ll be teaming up for the animated film adaptation of Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, based on the beloved Dr. Seuss book.

Both Grande, 32, and Gad, 44, shared playful photos of themselves in a recording studio, hiding their faces behind script binders, while teasing their involvement in the upcoming project.

Gad expressed his excitement in a heartfelt caption, writing, “Never been more excited to go places. We are dreaming up something very very special for you.”

He went on to praise the team behind the film, saying Warner Bros. Animation has brought together “a truly all-star team,” and added, “I’ve been dying to work with Ariana, Jon, Jill, JJ, Gregg Taylor, Bill Damaschke, and Pasek and Paul for ages.

The wait was worth it. Still some time to go, but trust me… we’re off and away.”

Grande kept her post simple, captioning it with the title of the movie, "Oh, the Places You’ll Go!."

The film will be directed by Jon M. Chu—who is also directing Grande in the upcoming Wicked films—and Jill Culton, a seasoned name in animation.

Culton’s previous credits include work on Monsters, Inc., Open Season, and Abominable, as well as its spinoff series.

Although the project is still a few years away from hitting theaters, the team is already generating excitement. Oh, the Places You’ll Go! is set for release in IMAX on March 17, 2028.