David Beckham calls Victoria 'best mom' after Brooklyn snub

David Beckham is gushing over his wife, Victoria Beckham on Mother's Day

After Brooklyn Beckham ignored his mom on mom's day and wished his mother-in-law on her birthday, the 51-year-old former footballer stepped up to make sure his wife was treated best as the mother of his four kids.

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David took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture of Victoria, writing, "You deserve to be celebrated."

"The best mom," he added with two heart emojis, "We all love you."

This came after David penned down a touching note for Victoria, wishing her a Mother's Day, along with a throwback picture of her with a pregnant belly with one of their kids.

The proud dad wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mummy..... You are an inspiration in all the ways a mum should be to our 4 amazing children.."

"We love you so much and I'm so thankful for the family we have created, Have a special Mother's Day because if there's one person that deserves it, it's you, I love you@victoriabeckham."

It is important to mention that Victoria and David's eldest son apparently did not wish his mother on Mother's Day but penned down a note for his mother-in-law.

He posted a picture with wife Nicola Peltz and her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz and wrote, "Happy birthday to the best mother-in-law. Love you so much and hope you had the most amazing day.”