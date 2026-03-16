'Devil Wears Prada' actor Adrian Grenier shares surprising update about Anne Hathaway bond

Adrian Grenier shares surprising update about Anne Hathaway bond

Adrian Grenier and Anne Hathaway have not met since they last shared the big screen in The Devil Wears Prada.

After expressing his disappointment for not being included in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the 49-year-old actor opened up about his last meeting with Hathaway.

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“I haven’t seen [Anne],” he replied when US Weekly asked Grenier while he was promoting his new movie Self Custody.

“I haven’t seen her since, either,” he noted.

Grenier revealed that he has not seen Hathaway since their hit film debuted in 2006. They were last seen together on the red carpet at the New York premiere of the film at the time.

Their castmates Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Daniel Sunjata were also present at the event.

As the sequel to the film is all set to hit theaters on May 1, Grenier is not reprising his Hathaway's onscreen not-so-supportive boyfriend.

He previously told the outlet, “I would be bitter if I wasn’t so absolutely thrilled for Anne and the crew, and excited for the sequel myself.”

“I’m a fan of the movie, and so I look forward to seeing the sequel as well. So yeah, I mean, obviously I was disappointed, but you know — I can’t be in everything, you know?”

On why he is not part of the sequel, Grenier expressed his thoughts, saying, "That makes sense, I mean, Andy’s moving up and, you know, I get it. Yeah. Nate’s the devil, according to some people … he wanted to settle down, I guess, and you know. I get that.”